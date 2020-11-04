172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-carborundum-universal-target-of-rs-337-anand-rathi-6066141.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 04, 2020 08:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Carborundum Universal; target of Rs 337: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Carborundum Universal has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 337 in its research report dated October 29, 2020.

Anand Rathi 's research report on Carborundum Universal


Carborundum Universal (CU) performance was better even with consolidated revenue coming flat at Rs6.9bn. This reflects the pick-up in industrial activity, domestically and internationally. The EBITDA margin was a robust 19.4%, led by prudent cost control, a favourable product mix and better subsidiary performances. With greater utilisation, focus on operational efficiency, product launches and quitting the lossmaking Foskor, management is confident of steady margins ahead.


Outlook


Led by the better Q2 performance, both in revenue and margins, we raise our estimates. CU is our top Buy with a revised TP of Rs337 (20x FY23e).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 4, 2020 08:53 pm

tags #Anand Rathi #Buy #Carborundum Universal #Recommendations

