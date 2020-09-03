172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-carborundum-universal-target-of-rs-321-anand-rathi-5793521.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2020 04:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Carborundum Universal; target of Rs 321: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Carborundum Universal has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 321 in its research report dated September 02, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Anand Rathi 's research report on Carborundum Universal


CUMI’s overall operations have picked up pace. Recovery is evident in its ceramics and electro-minerals divisions, in both domestic and international. Subdued demand from end users slowed recovery in abrasives. Management talked of 80-90% of last year’s utilisation by end-H1 FY20 across the businesses. Supply disruption of minerals from China is likely to benefit EMD business of CUMI. With greater utilisation, focus on operating efficiency, new product launches and quitting the loss-making Foskor, management is confident of steady margins ahead. We expect consol. EBITDAM to step up from 15.3% in FY20 to 16.5% in FY23 and drive earnings growth. CUMI remains our top pick, with a revised TP of `321 (20x FY23e).



Outlook


We expect consolidated EBITDAM to step up from 15.3% in FY20 to 16.5% in FY23 and drive earnings growth. The stock trades at 24x/19x/16x FY21e/22e/23e. We maintain a Buy rating with a TP of `321 (21x FY23e).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Sep 3, 2020 04:12 pm

tags #Anand Rathi #Buy #Carborundum Universal #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.