you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2020 10:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Carborundum Universal; target of Rs 303: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Carborundum Universal has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 303 in its research report dated June 09, 2020.

Anand Rathi 's research report on Carborundum Universal


The steep drops (of 24% y/y) in revenue from abrasives and (of 16% y/y) from ceramics reflects weak industrial activity, aggravated by the Covid-19 lockdown. Consolidated sales fell 15% y/y due to the much more-than-expected weak home market. The margin, however, at 17.3% was a surprise, the higher gross margin driven by a better product-mix and lower commodity prices. Management is confident of a steady margin ahead, focusing on operating efficiency, cost control, launches of products in ceramics moving out of the loss-suffering Foskor Zirconia this year.



Outlook


We have raised earnings estimates with moderate increase in revenues and higher EBITDA margin for FY21/22e. We upgrade the stock to a Buy with a revised TP of `303 (22x FY22e) up from `244.




Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 15, 2020 10:05 am

tags #Anand Rathi #Buy #Carborundum Universal

