Buy Carborundum Universal; target of Rs 303: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi 's research report on Carborundum Universal

The steep drops (of 24% y/y) in revenue from abrasives and (of 16% y/y) from ceramics reflects weak industrial activity, aggravated by the Covid-19 lockdown. Consolidated sales fell 15% y/y due to the much more-than-expected weak home market. The margin, however, at 17.3% was a surprise, the higher gross margin driven by a better product-mix and lower commodity prices. Management is confident of a steady margin ahead, focusing on operating efficiency, cost control, launches of products in ceramics moving out of the loss-suffering Foskor Zirconia this year.

Outlook

We have raised earnings estimates with moderate increase in revenues and higher EBITDA margin for FY21/22e. We upgrade the stock to a Buy with a revised TP of `303 (22x FY22e) up from `244.



For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.