    Buy Carborundum Universal; target of Rs 1482: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Carborundum Universal has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1482 in its research report dated August 05, 2023.

    August 07, 2023 / 09:22 PM IST
    Carborundum Universal (CU) reported healthy quarterly performance with consolidated revenue growth of 5.6% YoY and EBITDA margin expansion of 290bps YoY to 14.1%. All major subsidiaries except RHODIUS reported healthy performance in Q1FY24. VAW reported healthy revenue growth (up ~14% YoY to Rubble2.4bn in Q1FY24), driven by better realization across segment, higher capacity utilization level and healthy demand in Russia (~60% of VAW sales). In abrasives, RHODIUS was impacted due to slowdown in European markets and higher energy cost, standalone abrasives witnessed competition in retail portion (~35%). Industrial ceramics reported strong performance (up ~18% YoY) and expect ~20% revenue CAGR, driven by new product launches and high value technical ceramics. Management guided standalone revenue growth of ~15% and consolidated revenue growth of ~10% in FY24. We believe CU will benefit from new products launches across segment, better market reach, strong exports and likely improvement in recently acquired subsidiaries. The stock is trading at PE of 49.2x/37.5x/30.5x FY24/25/26E. We change our FY24/25/26E estimates by -5.9%/-5.3%/-5% factoring in muted performance in RHODIUS.

    Outlook

    We maintain ‘Buy’ with revised SoTP of Rs1,482 (Rs1,501 earlier), valuing Abrasives /Ceramics /Electrominerals at 35x/48x/25x Sep’25E EPS.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 7, 2023 09:22 pm

