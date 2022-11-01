Buy Carborundum Universal; target of Rs 1000: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Carborundum Universal

Carborundum Universal Limited (CUMI) reported a strong top-line driven by contribution from recent acquisitions. However, higher integration cost of acquisitions hit profitability. Order book is good in ceramics segment, while abrasives and electro-mechanical may face demand side challenges in the near term. Margins are expected to improve from FY24 onwards, helped by easing supply-chain constraints, easing of commodity prices and improved performance of subsidiaries.

Outlook

We retain a Buy with an unchanged PT of Rs. 1,000, considering buoyant sales and profitability prospects.

