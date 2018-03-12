Buy Carborundum Universal Ltd ; target of Rs 418: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities is bullish on Carborundum Universal Ltd has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 418 in its research report dated February 20, 2018.
Kotak Securities's research report on Carborundum Universal Ltd
CUMI Q3FY18 result was in line with our estimate. Volumes across divisions have started to pick up with exception to channel abrasives, severed by GST rollout. Industrial ceramics and EMD division have been witnessing rising demand across geographies. Company’s Russian subsidiary VAW reported significant volume led growth in the quarter.
Outlook
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.