Buy Capacite's Infraprojects; target of Rs 270: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Capacite's Infraprojects

Capacite reported weak quarterly numbers with revenues coming in below our & street estimates. However, stringent cost control measures & better operational efficiencies led to positive surprise on margins front. Execution in its largest project CIDCO (Rs45bn) is picking up pace with revenues of Rs7.5-8bn expected in FY22E. On the back of huge order book, rising execution pace in CIDCO & other key private sector projects, strong liquidity position with healthy collections (Rs2.7bn in Q3) and overall traction in both affordable housing and private sector, management guided for FY22 revenues of over Rs20bn with EBITDAM of 17.5-18.5%. We believe that CAPACITE is well-positioned to gain traction driven by a) impressive execution track record with stable margins; b) healthy order book (Rs91.5bn as at 3QFY21, excluding MHADA orders) c) lean balance sheet with healthy return ratios; d) strong management pedigree; and e) asset-light business model. Due to delays in getting clearances on certain projects and revised management guidance, we have reduced our FY21 EPS estimates from Rs2.3 to Rs0.2 while keeping FY22/23 estimates largely unchanged.

Outlook

At CMP, the stock trades at a PE of 10.3x/ 7.9x FY22E/ FY23E earnings. We maintain BUY rating with TP of Rs270 (Same as earlier).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.