Last Updated : Jun 05, 2018 11:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Capacit’e Infraprojects; target of Rs 397: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Capacit’e Infraprojects has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 397 in its research report dated May 28, 2018.

Edelweiss's research report on Capacit’e Infraprojects

Capacit’e Infraprojects (Capacit’e) has etched a name for itself as a quality contractor in the buildings space since its inception in August 2012; today, it is working with almost all major real estate developers in the country. We believe it is in a sweet spot, due to: (1) RERA driven consolidation in the realty space; (2) improving work profile; (3) ability to bag repeat orders; and (4) better balance sheet (negative net debt) & leaner working capital cycle (~75 days) versus peers.

Outlook

We expect steady top-line growth, stable margin trajectory and declining debt to result in 23% revenue CAGR and 31% EPS CAGR over FY18-20. Additionally, rising scale and better cash flows will lend impetus to return ratios going ahead. We have valued Capacit’e at INR397, assigning P/E of 20x to FY20E earnings. We initiate coverage with a ‘BUY’ recommendation.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 5, 2018 11:26 am

