Buy Capacit’e Infraprojects; target of Rs 397: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Capacit’e Infraprojects

Notwithstanding the recent turmoil in EPC stocks, business fundamentals of Capacit’e Infraprojects (Capacit’e) continue to strengthen—not only has the company entered the public sector space that widens its catchment area, it continues to bag repeat orders from multiple clients in the private sector. With its book-to-bill crossing 5x, the company is set for robust growth (Building a reputation for quality; initiating coverage). We believe investors looking for quality companies with a proven track record, strong earnings potential (31% EPS CAGR over FY18–20), a lean balance sheet (negative net debt) and attractive valuations (13.3x FY20E EPS) should consider Capacit’e.

We maintain ‘BUY’ with a target price of INR397 assigning P/E of 20x to FY20E earnings. At CMP of INR263, the stock is trading at an attractive 13.3x FY20 EPS.

