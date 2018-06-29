App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2018 03:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Capacit’e Infraprojects; target of Rs 397: Edelweiss

Edelweiss bullish on Capacit’e Infraprojects has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 397 in its research report dated June 28, 2018.

Edelweiss' research report on Capacit’e Infraprojects


Notwithstanding the recent turmoil in EPC stocks, business fundamentals of Capacit’e Infraprojects (Capacit’e) continue to strengthen—not only has the company entered the public sector space that widens its catchment area, it continues to bag repeat orders from multiple clients in the private sector. With its book-to-bill crossing 5x, the company is set for robust growth (Building a reputation for quality; initiating coverage). We believe investors looking for quality companies with a proven track record, strong earnings potential (31% EPS CAGR over FY18–20), a lean balance sheet (negative net debt) and attractive valuations (13.3x FY20E EPS) should consider Capacit’e.

Outlook
We maintain ‘BUY’ with a target price of INR397 assigning P/E of 20x to FY20E earnings. At CMP of INR263, the stock is trading at an attractive 13.3x FY20 EPS.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 29, 2018 03:26 pm

tags #Buy #Capacit'e Infraprojects #Edelweiss #Recommendations

