you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2018 03:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Capacite Infraprojects; target of Rs 352: CD Equisearch

CD Equisearch bullish on Capacite Infraprojects has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 352 in its research report dated June 21, 2018.

CD Equisearch's research report on Capacite Infraprojects


According to a recent joint report by CREDAI and JLL, Indian real estate sector is expected to reach $180 bn by 2020 from $126 bn in 2015, on back of regulatory reforms, steady demand generated through rapid urbanization, rising household income and emergence of affordable and nuclear housing. Cities like Nagpur, Kochi, Chandigarh and Patna could be growth centres apart from eight major cities in India. Game changing developments like RERA and GST have created a strong base for the sector to grow. Jll expects housing sector’s contribution to Indian GDP to almost double to more than 11% by 2020 (up from estimated 5-6%).

Outlook
Buttressed by strong execution capabilities and healthy project pipeline, we expect net profits to grow at a CAGR of 25.9% in two years ending FY20. Weighing odds, we recommend buying the stock with target of Rs 352 based on 19x FY20e earnings over a period of 9-12 months (PEG ratio ~0.8).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 21, 2018 03:50 pm

tags #Buy #Capacit'e Infraprojects #CD Equisearch #Recommendations

