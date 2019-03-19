Buy Capacite Infraprojects; target of Rs 259: CD Equisearch

CD Equisearch's research report on Capacite Infraprojects

ICRA, an Indian credit rating agency, in its latest report, has given a stable outlook to the Indian construction industry, on back of strong order inflow in the last couple of years and a huge pipeline of projects to be awarded in the infrastructure segment. Increase in order inflow and government’s thrust on infrastructure segment provide medium term revenue visibility for most of the construction players.Having witnessed a prolonged down cycle, RRE (residential real estate) demand is expected to revive, given the structural changes in the form of implementation of Real Estate Development and Regulation Act (RERAD Act) and GST, coupled with increased GOI’s thrust on affordable housing. However, broad-based recovery in demand across the country seems to be some time away.

Outlook

On balance, we advice buying the stock with target price of Rs 259 (previous target Rs 352) based on 15x FY20e EPS of Rs 17.23.

