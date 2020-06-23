Buy Capacite Infraprojects; target of Rs 147: YES Securities

YES Securities is bullish on Capacite Infraprojects has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 147 in its research report dated June 21, 2020.
YES Securities' research report on Capacite Infraprojects
Capacite InfraProjects ltd (CIL) delivered weak performance during Q4 FY20 with standalone revenue de-growing 38% yoy to Rs.3.1 bn. The execution was severely impacted due to COVID related shutdown of ~10 days. At the operating level, margin improved to 15.5% (up 204 bps yoy). The Company closed the year with very healthy order book of ~Rs.105 bn (~7x FY20 revenues). The Company is facing severe labor issues with labor strength at 15-20% levels. The Company expects the situation to be impacted for almost next two months post which it would normalize. With significant impact of COVID on topline and margins, we cut our estimates for FY21 and FY22.
Outlook
We believe, normalcy would only return from Oct’20 onwards. We expect margins to improve in FY22 as execution picks up. We believe, the comfortable balance sheet position would help execute the strong order book. We maintain our BUY rating on the stock for revised target of Rs.147 (9x FY22 EPS).
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!