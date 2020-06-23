App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2020 06:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Capacite Infraprojects; target of Rs 147: YES Securities

YES Securities is bullish on Capacite Infraprojects has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 147 in its research report dated June 21, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

YES Securities' research report on Capacite Infraprojects


Capacite InfraProjects ltd (CIL) delivered weak performance during Q4 FY20 with standalone revenue de-growing 38% yoy to Rs.3.1 bn. The execution was severely impacted due to COVID related shutdown of ~10 days. At the operating level, margin improved to 15.5% (up 204 bps yoy). The Company closed the year with very healthy order book of ~Rs.105 bn (~7x FY20 revenues). The Company is facing severe labor issues with labor strength at 15-20% levels. The Company expects the situation to be impacted for almost next two months post which it would normalize. With significant impact of COVID on topline and margins, we cut our estimates for FY21 and FY22.



Outlook


We believe, normalcy would only return from Oct’20 onwards. We expect margins to improve in FY22 as execution picks up. We believe, the comfortable balance sheet position would help execute the strong order book. We maintain our BUY rating on the stock for revised target of Rs.147 (9x FY22 EPS).





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
Read More
First Published on Jun 23, 2020 06:44 pm

tags #Buy #Capacit'e Infraprojects #Recommendations #Yes Securities

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

CFO and the Board in the time of coronavirus

CFO and the Board in the time of coronavirus

Coronavirus impact | Central University of Tamil Nadu cancels online end semester exams for final-year students

Coronavirus impact | Central University of Tamil Nadu cancels online end semester exams for final-year students

Desi rivals of TikTok: Video sharing space is getting more lucrative for made-in-India platforms

Desi rivals of TikTok: Video sharing space is getting more lucrative for made-in-India platforms

most popular

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

This is the key financial lesson tought by COVID-19 pandemic

This is the key financial lesson tought by COVID-19 pandemic

Donald Trump suspends H-1B, other visas till year-end

Donald Trump suspends H-1B, other visas till year-end

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.