Buy Capacite Infraprojects; target of Rs 147: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Capacite Infraprojects

Whilst Capacite Infraprojects Ltd (CIL) delivered Rev/EBIDTA/PAT beat of 19/35/100% the headline numbers remain weak. COVID-19 pandemic resulted in CIL missing Mar-20, 2nd half billing, migrant labour issues led to further challenges. We expect CIL 1HFY21 financial performance to be weak with gradual return to normalcy by 3QFY21 end. Building EPC Players have been hit hard as labour availability has dropped to ~15-20% of pre Covid levels. Urban areas turned into containment zones and State Govt imposed restrictions on labour movement. This resulted in projects coming to halt.

Outlook

Stable balance sheet, strong order book (7x FY20 Rev) and gradual unlocking towards normalcy will lead to CIL re-rating. Maintain BUY with Rs 147/sh TP.







