Buy CanFin Homes; target of Rs 935: ICICI Direct

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct's research report on CanFin Homes

CanFin Homes (CFHL) was promoted by Canara Bank in 1987, with ~30% stake as of June 2023. The HFC is spread across 205 locations across 21 states and UTs with south contributing ~72% of loans and focus on tier II & III cities. Most borrowers are first time home buyers with average age of 35 years. Housing loans comprise ~90% of advances of which ~74% is to salaried customers • The company caters to customers in the mid & affordable segment with average ticket size being ₹ 22-24 lakh for housing and ₹ 8 lakh for non-housing loans.

Outlook

At the CMP, CFHL trades at ~1.9x FY25E ABV, which seems a good opportunity given its fundamental strength and historical valuation. Hence, we assign a BUY rating with a target price of ₹ 935/share.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

CanFin Homes - 24 -08 - 2023 - icici