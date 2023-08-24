English
    Buy CanFin Homes; target of Rs 935: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on CanFin Homes recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 935 in its research report dated August 24, 2023.

    August 24, 2023 / 12:59 PM IST
    Buy

     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on CanFin Homes

    CanFin Homes (CFHL) was promoted by Canara Bank in 1987, with ~30% stake as of June 2023. The HFC is spread across 205 locations across 21 states and UTs with south contributing ~72% of loans and focus on tier II & III cities. Most borrowers are first time home buyers with average age of 35 years. Housing loans comprise ~90% of advances of which ~74% is to salaried customers • The company caters to customers in the mid & affordable segment with average ticket size being ₹ 22-24 lakh for housing and ₹ 8 lakh for non-housing loans.

    Outlook

    At the CMP, CFHL trades at ~1.9x FY25E ABV, which seems a good opportunity given its fundamental strength and historical valuation. Hence, we assign a BUY rating with a target price of ₹ 935/share.

    first published: Aug 24, 2023 12:59 pm

