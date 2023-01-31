Buy Canara Bank; target of Rs 349: LKP Research

live bse live

LKP Research's research report on Canara Bank

Canara Bank has been reporting consistent growth in net profit since previous ten quarters. In 3QFY23, the profitability increased by 92% YoY and 14% sequentially on the back of lower provisioning expenses. A bulky provision (₹54bn) made in 4QFY20 (two years ago), continued to safeguard the balance sheet from delinquencies out of restructuring with PCR (calculated) of 68.2% and PCR (including TWO) of 86.3%. On asset quality front, the GNPA/ NNPA ratio (5.90%/1.96%) improved by 47bps and 23bps respectively on the back of lower NPA addition of ₹32bn. The slippages ratio (reported) marginally down at 34bps v/s 35bps in the previous quarter. The cumulative SMA1/2 book also eased to 49bps v/s 51bps in 2QFY23. On the business front, the bank has reported healthy gross credit growth of 13.6% YoY and 2.9% sequentially. The bank’s recoveries are in line with the guidance and expect the credit cost to be below 2% for FY23. Furthermore, the NIMs have expanded by 10bps sequentially to 2.93% driven by higher YOA (7.45% v/s 7.24% in 2QFY23) and slightly higher cost of deposit (4.19% v/s 4.09% in 2QFY23). We believe the bank is growing the balance sheet with well-adjusted margins and it is expected to bode well in near term. Moreover, the CET – 1 (11.45%) has improved with AT-1 bond issues. We believe the hurdles are long behind us and the bank shall witness gradual improvement in profitability with FY24E ROA/ ROE of 1%/17%. In view of inexpensive valuation (0.66x PBVPS) we recommend BUY.



Outlook

We value the standalone entity with 0.7xFY24E BVPS (₹499) and arrive at a target price of ₹349. We recommend BUY with a potential upside of 20%

