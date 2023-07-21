English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Can Fin Homes; target of Rs 960: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Can Fin Homes has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 960 in its research report dated July 20, 2023.

    Broker Research
    July 21, 2023 / 09:46 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Can Fin Homes

    Can Fin Homes reported strong performance in Q1FY2024, led by better NIM and lower opex growth. PAT reported at Rs. 184 crore (up 35% y-o-y /9% q-o-q) was 9% above our estimates. NIM (calculated as a percentage of average loans) improved by 17 bps q-o-q to 3.56%, which was a key positive. GNPA and NNPA in absolute terms rose by 18%/33% q-o-q, led by higher slippages from the restructured book and some seasonality in the portfolio. GNPA/NNPA ratio was at 0.63%/0.34% vs. 0.55%/ 0.27% q-o-q. Overall, asset-quality outlook continues to remain stable to positive despite some blips. Loan growth remained healthy at 18% y-o-y/3% q-o-q, while disbursements grew by 14% y-o-y/down 23% q-o-q. Q1 is seasonally a weak quarter and the company believes that as interest rates stabilise in H1FY2024, demand is expected to pick up in H2FY2024.

    Outlook

    At the CMP, the stock trades at 2.5x/2.2x its FY2024E/FY20215 ABV estimates. We maintain our Buy rating with a revised PT of Rs. 960.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Can Fin Homes - 21 -07 - 2023 - khan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Can Fin Homes #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Jul 21, 2023 09:46 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!