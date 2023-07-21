Buy Can Fin Homes; target of Rs 960: Sharekhan

Buy

Sharekhan's research report on Can Fin Homes

Can Fin Homes reported strong performance in Q1FY2024, led by better NIM and lower opex growth. PAT reported at Rs. 184 crore (up 35% y-o-y /9% q-o-q) was 9% above our estimates. NIM (calculated as a percentage of average loans) improved by 17 bps q-o-q to 3.56%, which was a key positive. GNPA and NNPA in absolute terms rose by 18%/33% q-o-q, led by higher slippages from the restructured book and some seasonality in the portfolio. GNPA/NNPA ratio was at 0.63%/0.34% vs. 0.55%/ 0.27% q-o-q. Overall, asset-quality outlook continues to remain stable to positive despite some blips. Loan growth remained healthy at 18% y-o-y/3% q-o-q, while disbursements grew by 14% y-o-y/down 23% q-o-q. Q1 is seasonally a weak quarter and the company believes that as interest rates stabilise in H1FY2024, demand is expected to pick up in H2FY2024.

Outlook

At the CMP, the stock trades at 2.5x/2.2x its FY2024E/FY20215 ABV estimates. We maintain our Buy rating with a revised PT of Rs. 960.

