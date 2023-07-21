English
    Buy Can Fin Homes; target of Rs 950: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Can Fin Homes has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 950 in its research report dated July 20, 2023.

    July 21, 2023 / 07:16 PM IST
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Can Fin Homes

    We increase multiple from 2.1x to 2.3x as we raise FY24/25E PAT by average ~6.5% due to increase NIM and reduction in provisions. With RoA of 2.1% for FY24/25E, likely RoE trajectory has moved up from 16.5-17.0% to 18.0-18.5%. CANF reported yet another strong quarter with better PPoP and PAT led by NIM beat and lower provisions. Asset quality blip was due to slippage from OTR that was guided earlier. We have consistently upgraded earnings since the last 4 quarters and with likely PAT CAGR of 18% over FY23-26E, there are levers for further earnings upgrade given (1) 38% of loans are to be repriced upwards in FY24 (2) interest rates have peaked, high proportion of floating rate borrowings could benefit and (3) provisions could be lower as overlay is Rs170mn despite 70% reduction in OTR pool.


    Outlook

    Valuation at 2.2x on Mar’25 ABV suggests limited upside although earnings quality remains strong. Rolling forward to Sep’25 ABV, we raise TP to Rs950 from Rs770. Retain BUY.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

