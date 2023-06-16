English
    Buy Can Fin Homes; target of Rs 880: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Can Fin Homes has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 880 in its research report dated June 15, 2023.

    June 16, 2023 / 02:04 PM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on Can Fin Homes

    The company guided for ~2.5% spreads and ~3.5% NIMs in FY24. We believe there could be an upside risk in margins. It is confident of achieving 18-20% disbursement growth/ loan book growth in FY24 along with stable asset quality trends. Can Fin is likely to deliver RoA of over ~2.0% / RoE ~18-20% in FY24-25. At the CMP, the stock trades at 2.2x/1.9x its FY2024/FY2025 ABV estimates.


    We maintain a Buy on Can Fin Homes Ltd with a revised PT of Rs. 880. We believe that the interest rate cycle is peaking and NIM pressure has bottomed out.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jun 16, 2023 02:04 pm