Buy Can Fin Homes; target of Rs 880: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Can Fin Homes
The company guided for ~2.5% spreads and ~3.5% NIMs in FY24. We believe there could be an upside risk in margins. It is confident of achieving 18-20% disbursement growth/ loan book growth in FY24 along with stable asset quality trends. Can Fin is likely to deliver RoA of over ~2.0% / RoE ~18-20% in FY24-25. At the CMP, the stock trades at 2.2x/1.9x its FY2024/FY2025 ABV estimates.
Outlook
We maintain a Buy on Can Fin Homes Ltd with a revised PT of Rs. 880. We believe that the interest rate cycle is peaking and NIM pressure has bottomed out.
