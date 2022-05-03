English
    Buy Can Fin Homes; target of Rs 800: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Can Fin Homes has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 800 in its research report dated May 03, 2022.

    May 03, 2022 / 08:36 PM IST
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Can Fin Homes


    Can Fin Homes (Canfin) saw yet another good quarter with a positive surprise on loan growth, NII and asset quality. Credit accretion was ~21% YoY (PLe. 19%) as disbursals were highest ever at Rs27bn. Business momentum was again driven by salaried housing (+20% YoY). While repayments seem higher, the company suggested that they were in the normal course as competitive intensity has reduced. Guidance for FY23 loan growth/disbursals is ~20%. As guided, NIM continues to improve and even after adjusting for the positive carry on account of LCR it enhanced by ~10bps QoQ. CP share contracted from 19% in Mar’21 to 11%. Overall asset quality improved sequentially. GNPA reduced YoY due to higher resolutions while the restructured and stage-2 pool also declined QoQ led by stronger collection efficiency.



    Outlook


    Our FY23/24E earnings are largely unchanged. Given the affordable housing potential, we remain optimistic on Canfin as credit momentum could sustain without diluting credit quality. Maintain multiple at 2.7x FY24 ABV and TP at Rs800. Retain BUY.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    first published: May 3, 2022 08:36 pm
