Buy Can Fin Homes; target of Rs 770: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Can Fin Homes

We raise FY24/25E PAT by 6% as we increase NIM by 11/15bps and lower tax rate from 26% to 24%. NIM for CanFin Homes (Canfin) is likely to have bottomed out and there are multiple levers in place for NIM improvement viz. (1) most liabilities have been repriced, while 60% of assets will be repriced in FY24 (2) share of higher yielding home SEP is rising and (3) LCR has touched 100% (required 60%). Can Fin Homes (Canfin) reported yet another strong quarter with better PPoP and higher PAT (lower tax rate). Since 90% of loans qualify under long-term housing, company is eligible for tax rate of 22%. Balance sheet has been fortified with PCR at 52.3% (FY19-21 was ~30%) and company intends maintain the same. FY24/25E PAT could be further upgraded, driven by higher NIM/AuM growth and lower credit costs/tax rate.

Outlook

With steady state likely RoE of 17-18%, valuation is attractive at 1.7x. Keeping multiple unchanged at 2.1x we roll forward to Mar’25 ABV and raise TP to 770 from Rs700. Reiterate BUY.

Broker Research