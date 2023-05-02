Buy Can Fin Homes; target of Rs 770: Prabhudas Lilladher

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Can Fin Homes

We raise FY24/25E PAT by 6% as we increase NIM by 11/15bps and lower tax rate from 26% to 24%. NIM for CanFin Homes (Canfin) is likely to have bottomed out and there are multiple levers in place for NIM improvement viz. (1) most liabilities have been repriced, while 60% of assets will be repriced in FY24 (2) share of higher yielding home SEP is rising and (3) LCR has touched 100% (required 60%). Can Fin Homes (Canfin) reported yet another strong quarter with better PPoP and higher PAT (lower tax rate). Since 90% of loans qualify under long-term housing, company is eligible for tax rate of 22%. Balance sheet has been fortified with PCR at 52.3% (FY19-21 was ~30%) and company intends maintain the same. FY24/25E PAT could be further upgraded, driven by higher NIM/AuM growth and lower credit costs/tax rate.

Outlook

With steady state likely RoE of 17-18%, valuation is attractive at 1.7x. Keeping multiple unchanged at 2.1x we roll forward to Mar’25 ABV and raise TP to 770 from Rs700. Reiterate BUY.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Can Fin Homes - 01 -05 - 2023 - prabhu