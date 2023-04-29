 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy CAN FIN Homes; target of Rs 760: YES Securities

Apr 29, 2023 / 10:01 AM IST

YES Securities is bullish on CAN FIN Homes has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 760 in its research report dated April 27, 2023.

YES Securities' research report on CAN FIN Homes

Can Fin delivered an operationally strong performance in Q4 FY23 that was characterized by healthy loan assets growth (up 4.8% qoq/18% yoy), material improvement in lending spread (+24 bps on stock basis and +12 bps on marginal basis) and further improvement in asset quality (4% qoq decline in GNPLs and stable Stage-2 assets). BT Out, which had moderated in the preceding quarters, remained at non perturbing level. Co. utilized its strong PPOP performance to buffer standard assets provisions, which drove higher-than-expected credit cost.

Outlook

The stock is trading at 1.6x FY25 P/ABV. We maintain high conviction BUY with upgraded 12m PT of Rs760.

