Buy CAN FIN Homes; target of Rs 760: YES Securities

YES Securities' research report on CAN FIN Homes

Can Fin delivered an operationally strong performance in Q4 FY23 that was characterized by healthy loan assets growth (up 4.8% qoq/18% yoy), material improvement in lending spread (+24 bps on stock basis and +12 bps on marginal basis) and further improvement in asset quality (4% qoq decline in GNPLs and stable Stage-2 assets). BT Out, which had moderated in the preceding quarters, remained at non perturbing level. Co. utilized its strong PPOP performance to buffer standard assets provisions, which drove higher-than-expected credit cost.



Outlook

The stock is trading at 1.6x FY25 P/ABV. We maintain high conviction BUY with upgraded 12m PT of Rs760.

