Buy Can Fin Homes: target of Rs 760: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Can Fin Homes
Can Fin Homes reported PAT of Rs. 123 crore, which was a tad below our expectation of Rs. 127 crore, increased by ~20% y-o-y and 6% q-o-q. This was primarily due to higher provisions than estimated. Provisions stood at Rs. 30 crore in Q4FY2022 versus Rs. 16 crore in Q3FY2022. Disbursements rose by 35% y-o-y and 9% q-o-q and led to strong AUM growth of 21% y-o-y and 7% q-o-q. Management plans to disburse ~Rs. 10,000 crore in FY2023E. Asset quality improved during the quarter. GNPA ratio was at 0.64%, down 28 bps y-o-y and 7 bps q-o-q.
Outlook
At the CMP, the stock trades at 2.4x/ 2.1x its FY2023E and FY2024E P/BV, respectively. We maintain our Buy rating on Can Fin Homes with a revised PT of Rs. 760.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.