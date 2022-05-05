Buy Can Fin Homes; target of Rs 750: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Can Fin Homes

Can Fin Homes (CANF) reported an operationally healthy quarter wherein advances grew 21% YoY and asset quality improved further with GNPA declining 7bp QoQ to ~0.6%. However, credit costs were elevated since CANF shored up its standard asset provisions to strengthen its balance sheet. CANF has managed the pandemic upheaval and aggression from banks really well and delivered a 3% YoY PAT growth in FY22 despite the ~20bp/30bp compression in spreads/margin, respectively. CANF has now got back to its old ways of delivering strong loan growth and maintaining superior asset quality. Rumors on the resignation of the MD/CEO and any materiality from the NHB audit were denied and put to rest by the management.

Outlook

We maintain our BUY rating with a target price of INR750 (based on 2.4x FY24E BVPS).

