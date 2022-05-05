English
    Buy Can Fin Homes; target of Rs 750: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Can Fin Homes recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 750 in its research report dated May 03, 2022.

    May 05, 2022 / 12:53 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Can Fin Homes


    Can Fin Homes (CANF) reported an operationally healthy quarter wherein advances grew 21% YoY and asset quality improved further with GNPA declining 7bp QoQ to ~0.6%. However, credit costs were elevated since CANF shored up its standard asset provisions to strengthen its balance sheet. CANF has managed the pandemic upheaval and aggression from banks really well and delivered a 3% YoY PAT growth in FY22 despite the ~20bp/30bp compression in spreads/margin, respectively. CANF has now got back to its old ways of delivering strong loan growth and maintaining superior asset quality. Rumors on the resignation of the MD/CEO and any materiality from the NHB audit were denied and put to rest by the management.


    Outlook


    We maintain our BUY rating with a target price of INR750 (based on 2.4x FY24E BVPS).


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    first published: May 5, 2022 12:53 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.