Buy Can Fin Homes: target of Rs 712: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Can Fin Homes has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 712 in its research report dated December 03, 2021.

December 06, 2021 / 02:07 PM IST

Sharekhan's research report on Can Fin Homes


Can Fin Homes commands higher valuations led by superior asset quality with best underwriting practices. Inherent, to the company’s strategy it largely caters to salaried customers in metros and Tier-I/II cities. This makes its customer segment less risky with average ticket size of Rs. 21.02 lakh and ~74% of its customers are salaried and professionals. It competes with large HFCs and public/ private sector banks. We believe Can Fin Homes is one of the favoured plays among affordable/ mid size housing financiers with a healthy loan book growth and steady spreads going ahead. The company’s ability to recover market share through differential pricing for customer segments/ geographies, makes it a preferred play in the affordable space.



Outlook


We re-initiate coverage on Can Fin Homes with a Buy rating and PT of Rs. 712. At CMP, CFHL trades at 2.3x of FY23E P/BV.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Buy #Can Fin Homes #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Dec 6, 2021 02:07 pm

