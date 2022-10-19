 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Can Fin Homes; target of Rs 700: Prabhudas Lilladher

Oct 19, 2022 / 12:05 PM IST

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Can Fin Homes has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 700 in its research report dated October 17, 2022.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Can Fin Homes

Canfin reported a mixed quarter as AuM growth was a beat although earnings were a miss driven by lower NIM and higher tax rate. Stronger disbursals and controlled repayments were positives. Company guided to disbursal and AuM growth of 18-20% while salaried share could reduce to 70% in medium term. Builder portfolio may reach only 0.5% over 3 years. On liabilities, CP share reduced and target is to focus on deposits over long term. Current MD’s tenure would end on 20th Oct and DMD would take charge in the interim. New MD may be appointed by CY22 end. Hiring for CFO/CRO is also in process. While recruiting senior management would be a key, Canfin’s medium term story is intact and we do not foresee operational challenges.

Outlook

We upgrade earnings for FY23/24E by 5%/3% and with likely RoE of 16.5-17.0% over FY22-25E, valuation at 1.6x is attractive. Rolling forward to Sep’24 ABV, we trim our multiple from 2.3x to 2.1x but raise TP from Rs675 to Rs700. Retain BUY.

first published: Oct 19, 2022 12:05 pm
