Buy Can Fin Homes; target of Rs 700: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Can Fin Homes

Can Fin Homes (Canfin) has appointed Mr. Suresh Iyer as MD & CEO w.e.f. 18th March, 2023, for a fixed period of 3 years, further extendable for two years. He has 25 years’ experience of working in Gruh Finance across various functions like sales, operations, IT strategy, policy & pricing, risk, recovery, legal etc. MD&CEO appointment is positive as 1) it removes overhang of a key management position lying vacant and 2) increase business focus to aid loan growth. Further credit momentum has been steady with 20% YoY growth. MD&CEO’s commentary on medium term strategy is a key. With increased focus, we expect pace of business to enhance without diluting profitability or asset quality and hence our FY23-25E loan CAGR estimate of 17% may see an upgrade.

Our FY23/24/25E PAT remains unchanged and Canfin structural story is intact with likely RoE of ~17.0% over FY23-25E, while valuation at 1.5x is attractive. Rolling forward to FY25ABV, we tweak multiple from 2.1x to 2.0x and keep TP unchanged at Rs700. Retain ‘BUY’.

