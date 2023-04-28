Buy Can Fin Homes; target of Rs 700: Motilal Oswal

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on Can Fin Homes

Can Fin Homes (CANF) reported a healthy operational performance in 4QFY23, with 35% YoY growth in PAT to ~INR1.7b (9% beat). Despite elevated credit costs (~30bp annualized), the earnings beat was driven by the low effective tax rate. FY23 PAT grew 32% YoY to INR6.2b (PY: INR4.7b). Interest rate reset for existing customers and incremental disbursements at higher interest rates led to a sequential improvement of ~20bp in yields. Higher yields offset the 25bp QoQ rise in CoF, leading to stable NIM of 3.4%. Repricing of ~INR180b of loans in FY24 will help CANF sustain (or even improve) NIM. We estimate NIM of ~3.5% in FY24/FY25. We increase our FY24/FY25 PAT estimates by ~7%/5% to factor in high margins, low credit costs and low effective tax rate. We model an AUM/PAT CAGR of 16%/17% over FY23-25E for RoA/RoE of 2.1/18% in FY25.



Outlook

Valuations could be re-rated to 2x P/BV if CANF continues to deliver strong loan growth and pristine asset quality as exhibited in the past. Maintain our BUY rating with a TP of INR700 (1.8x FY25 BV).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Can Fin Homes - 28 -04 - 2023 - moti