Buy Can Fin Homes; target of Rs 675: Prabhudas Lilladher

Rama Steel Tubes: Nomura Singapore buys 1 lakh shares in Rama Steel Tubes. Nomura Singapore bought 1 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 15. These shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 371 per share.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Can Fin Homes

Canfin reported a good quarter with earnings beat driven by provision writeback and stable asset quality. Audit across 200 branches suggested that quantum of fraud was not material (Rs50mn fully provided) which should allay concerns on asset quality. The company is targeting to keep credit costs controlled between 20-24bps. OTR at 2.5% is behaving well while stage-2 pool also reduced QoQ. Disbursals were a miss, offset by lower repayments. FY23 disbursal growth guidance was trimmed from 20% to 18% due to likely rise in construction costs. While NIM adjusted for investment income was higher, it may decline over FY22 to FY23E. Although fraud concerns were overblown, miscommunication by the company resulted in its de-rating, despite strong credit quality.

Outlook

While we remain optimistic on Canfin, we trim multiple from 2.7x to 2.3x FY24ABV. With probable RoE of ~16% in FY23/24E valuation at 1.8x is undemanding. Revise TP from Rs800 to Rs675 but retain BUY.

