English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |OPTION OMEGA 3.0 by MC PRO, Espresso and Rigi. Retail Option Traders Online Conferences with 12 Options Traders, 12 Days of Action , 12 Creative Strategies from 8.00 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Can Fin Homes; target of Rs 675: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Can Fin Homes has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 675 in its research report dated July 23, 2022.

    Broker Research
    July 25, 2022 / 03:52 PM IST
    Rama Steel Tubes: Nomura Singapore buys 1 lakh shares in Rama Steel Tubes. Nomura Singapore bought 1 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 15. These shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 371 per share.

    Rama Steel Tubes: Nomura Singapore buys 1 lakh shares in Rama Steel Tubes. Nomura Singapore bought 1 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 15. These shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 371 per share.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Can Fin Homes


    Canfin reported a good quarter with earnings beat driven by provision writeback and stable asset quality. Audit across 200 branches suggested that quantum of fraud was not material (Rs50mn fully provided) which should allay concerns on asset quality. The company is targeting to keep credit costs controlled between 20-24bps. OTR at 2.5% is behaving well while stage-2 pool also reduced QoQ. Disbursals were a miss, offset by lower repayments. FY23 disbursal growth guidance was trimmed from 20% to 18% due to likely rise in construction costs. While NIM adjusted for investment income was higher, it may decline over FY22 to FY23E. Although fraud concerns were overblown, miscommunication by the company resulted in its de-rating, despite strong credit quality.


    Outlook


    While we remain optimistic on Canfin, we trim multiple from 2.7x to 2.3x FY24ABV. With probable RoE of ~16% in FY23/24E valuation at 1.8x is undemanding. Revise TP from Rs800 to Rs675 but retain BUY.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Can Fin Homes - 250722 -prabhu

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Can Fin Homes #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: Jul 25, 2022 03:52 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.