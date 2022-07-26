Buy Can Fin Homes; target of Rs 670: Sharekhan

Rama Steel Tubes: Nomura Singapore buys 1 lakh shares in Rama Steel Tubes. Nomura Singapore bought 1 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 15. These shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 371 per share.

Sharekhan's research report on Can Fin Homes

Can Fin Homes reported PAT of Rs. 162 crore, up by ~49% y-o-y and 32% q-o-q in Q1FY2023. PAT was expected at Rs. 136 crore. Disbursements declined sequentially, down 36% q-o-q (up ~93% y-o-y on a lower base). AUM grew by ~24% y-o-y and 3% q-o-q. Asset quality remained stable sequentially with GNPA ratio at 0.65%, down 25 bps y-o-y, up 1 bps q-o-q. Management said that audit was conducted for all branches and the impact of irregularities was worth Rs.2.43 crore.

Outlook

At the CMP, it trades at 2.0x/1.7x of FY2023E and FY2024E P/BV. We maintain Buy on Can Fin Homes with a revised PT of Rs. 670.

