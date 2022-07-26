Buy Can Fin Homes; target of Rs 670: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Can Fin Homes
Can Fin Homes reported PAT of Rs. 162 crore, up by ~49% y-o-y and 32% q-o-q in Q1FY2023. PAT was expected at Rs. 136 crore. Disbursements declined sequentially, down 36% q-o-q (up ~93% y-o-y on a lower base). AUM grew by ~24% y-o-y and 3% q-o-q. Asset quality remained stable sequentially with GNPA ratio at 0.65%, down 25 bps y-o-y, up 1 bps q-o-q. Management said that audit was conducted for all branches and the impact of irregularities was worth Rs.2.43 crore.
Outlook
At the CMP, it trades at 2.0x/1.7x of FY2023E and FY2024E P/BV. We maintain Buy on Can Fin Homes with a revised PT of Rs. 670.
