    Buy Can Fin Homes; target of Rs 670: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Can Fin Homes has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 670 in its research report dated July 22, 2022.

    July 26, 2022 / 02:43 PM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on Can Fin Homes


    Can Fin Homes reported PAT of Rs. 162 crore, up by ~49% y-o-y and 32% q-o-q in Q1FY2023. PAT was expected at Rs. 136 crore. Disbursements declined sequentially, down 36% q-o-q (up ~93% y-o-y on a lower base). AUM grew by ~24% y-o-y and 3% q-o-q. Asset quality remained stable sequentially with GNPA ratio at 0.65%, down 25 bps y-o-y, up 1 bps q-o-q. Management said that audit was conducted for all branches and the impact of irregularities was worth Rs.2.43 crore.


    Outlook


    At the CMP, it trades at 2.0x/1.7x of FY2023E and FY2024E P/BV. We maintain Buy on Can Fin Homes with a revised PT of Rs. 670.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Can Fin Homes - 250722 -khan

    Tags: #Buy #Can Fin Homes #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Jul 26, 2022 02:43 pm
