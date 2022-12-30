Buy Can Fin Homes; target of Rs 670: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Can Fin Homes
We believe Can Fin Homes could outperform in the near term as and when the announcement of its new MD/CEO happens. The company has shared that identification of the new MD/CEO is in an advanced stage. The new MD/CEO is likely from the housing finance sector and the announcement would be made before FY2023 ends. Business momentum continues to remain healthy amid a strong demand environment; however, compression in NIM is expected in H2FY2023. Thus, we expect the company to report margin of 3.4-3.5% in H2FY2023 vs. ~3.6% in H1FY2023.
Outlook
We expect Can Fin Homes to deliver ROA/RoE of 1.9%/17% over FY2022-FY2025E. At the CMP, the stock trades at 1.9x/1.6x/1.4x its FY2023E/FY2024E/FY2025E ABV, respectively. We reiterate Buy with an unchanged PT of Rs. 670.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.