    Buy Can Fin Homes; target of Rs 670: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Can Fin Homes has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 670 in its research report dated October 18, 2022.

    October 19, 2022 / 11:49 AM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Can Fin Homes


    Can Fin Homes reported a PAT of Rs. 142 crore (up 14.6% y-o-y/ down 12.6% q-o-q) 9% below our estimates mainly due to lower margins, higher standard assets provisioning and a higher tax rate (30% versus our estimates of 26%). Loan growth was strong, and it grew by ~22.2% y-o-y and 4.7% q-o-q. Disbursements grew by 1.7% y-o-y / 30.4% q-o-q. NII grew by 31.0% y-o-y but sequentially it remained flat q-o-q mainly due to a q-o-q decline in NIMs (cal. as % of Avg. loans) by 12 bps reported at 3.57% in Q2FY23. Operating Profits (PPoP) grew by 32.6% y-o-y/ 0.5% q-o-q. GNPA ratio improved sequentially to 0.62% versus 0.65% in Q1FY23 while NNPA ratio increased to 0.35% vs 0.30% in Q1FY23 and PCR declined to ~43% vs 54% in Q1FY23 as there was a plough back of excess provisions from the NPA bucket to standard assets provision bucket.


    Outlook


    At the CMP, the stock trades at 1.9x/1.6x of FY2023E and FY2024E BV. We maintain Buy rating on the stock with a an unchanged PT of Rs. 670.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Oct 19, 2022 11:49 am
