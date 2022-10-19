English
    Buy CAN FIN Homes; target of Rs 640: YES Securities

    YES Securities is bullish on CAN FIN Homes has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 640 in its research report dated October 18, 2022.

    October 19, 2022 / 02:35 PM IST
     
     
    YES Securities' research report on CAN FIN Homes


    Can Fin delivered a 3%/5%/6% NII/PPOP/PBT beat aided by 1) healthy originations (up 30% qoq), 2) stabilized loan transfers (BT Out at ~Rs1.1bn; ann. portfolio run-off rate at 14%), 3) sustained back-book repricing (calculated PY improvement of 30bps qoq; reinstatement of discounts on 1st anniversary), 4) benign NPL trends (negligible net slippages) and 5) marginal credit cost (adjusted for migration to ECL provisioning).



    Outlook


    However, we still see Can Fin delivering avg 1.9% RoA/17% RoE over FY22-24 with an earnings CAGR of 18%. Investment risk-reward is attractive at current valuation of 1.7x FY24 P/ABV.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Buy #Can Fin Homes #Recommendations #Yes Securities
    first published: Oct 19, 2022 02:35 pm
