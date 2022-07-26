Buy Can Fin Homes; target of Rs 640: Motilal Oswal

Rama Steel Tubes: Nomura Singapore buys 1 lakh shares in Rama Steel Tubes. Nomura Singapore bought 1 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 15. These shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 371 per share.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Can Fin Homes

CANF said the audit of all its branches has been completed. The same was initiated after a few fraudulent accounts came to light. The outcome of the investigation has been covered in greater detail inside. While disbursements in 1QFY23 were arguably below our expectations, the same will gather pace in subsequent quarters. We model in an AUM/disbursement CAGR of 16%/9% over FY22-24. Based on the above development, we expect a credit costs of ~22bp and upgrade our FY23 EPS estimate by ~7%. Valuations can get re-rated to 2x P/BV, if the management can continue to deliver the same pristine asset quality over the next few quarters. We maintain our Buy rating.

Outlook

CANF is a franchise with moats on the liability side and strong asset quality. We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of INR640 per share (premised on 2x FY24E BVPS).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

