English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Can Fin Homes; target of Rs 640: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Can Fin Homes recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 640 in its research report dated July 23, 2022.

    Broker Research
    July 26, 2022 / 04:04 PM IST
    Rama Steel Tubes: Nomura Singapore buys 1 lakh shares in Rama Steel Tubes. Nomura Singapore bought 1 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 15. These shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 371 per share.

    Rama Steel Tubes: Nomura Singapore buys 1 lakh shares in Rama Steel Tubes. Nomura Singapore bought 1 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 15. These shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 371 per share.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Can Fin Homes


    CANF said the audit of all its branches has been completed. The same was initiated after a few fraudulent accounts came to light. The outcome of the investigation has been covered in greater detail inside. While disbursements in 1QFY23 were arguably below our expectations, the same will gather pace in subsequent quarters. We model in an AUM/disbursement CAGR of 16%/9% over FY22-24. Based on the above development, we expect a credit costs of ~22bp and upgrade our FY23 EPS estimate by ~7%. Valuations can get re-rated to 2x P/BV, if the management can continue to deliver the same pristine asset quality over the next few quarters. We maintain our Buy rating.



    Outlook


    CANF is a franchise with moats on the liability side and strong asset quality. We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of INR640 per share (premised on 2x FY24E BVPS).

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.


    Can Fin Homes - 250722 -moti


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Can Fin Homes - 250722 -moti

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Can Fin Homes #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: Jul 26, 2022 04:04 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.