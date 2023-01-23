Buy Can Fin Homes; target of Rs 630: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Can Fin Homes

Can Fin Homes (CANF) reported a decent quarter with 3QFY23 PAT growing 31% YoY to INR1.5b (in line). Despite NIM (calc.) compression of ~15bp QoQ, benign credit costs of 11bp (annualized) aided an in line performance. 9MFY23 PAT grew ~31% YoY to INR4.5b, while RoA/RoE stood at 2.2%/17%. Interestingly, despite the vacant position of MD/CEO, CANF managed to deliver stable YoY disbursements and loan growth of 20% YoY/4.5% QoQ, respectively. Margin compression was primarily driven by the lag in transmission of higher borrowing costs due to the annual reset on customer loans. We expect this NIM compression to sustain for two more quarters and to start improving from thereon. We model NIM of 3.4%/3.5% in FY24/FY25E. We model an AUM/PAT CAGR of 16%/20% over FY22-25E for an RoA/RoE of 2.0/17%, respectively, in FY25. Valuations can get re-rated to 2.0x P/BV, if the new CEO gains the investor confidence that CANF can continue delivering the same strong loan growth and pristine asset quality as it has exhibited in the past.

Outlook

We reiterate our Buy rating with a TP of INR630 (based on 1.8x Sep’24 PV).

