English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Live: Diwali & Your Portfolio
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Can Fin Homes; target of Rs 610: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Can Fin Homes recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 610 in its research report dated October 18, 2022.

    Broker Research
    October 19, 2022 / 03:29 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Can Fin Homes


    CANF’s 2QFY23 results reiterated that all the noise around asset quality/fraudulent accounts over the last two quarters have been addressed and there will be no unpleasant surprises as the current CEO Mr. Girish Kousgi steps down. Disbursements have gathered pace and we expect the momentum to sustain in the subsequent quarters. The only thing we would closely monitor is its impact on margins, wherein we estimate NIM compression of ~15bp YoY in FY24E. We model an AUM/disbursement CAGR of 17%/10% over FY22-24. Given that we do not expect any new negative developments in asset quality, we now estimate FY23 credit costs of ~16bp (v/s ~20bp earlier). Valuations can get re-rated to 2.0x P/BV, if the new (to-be appointed) management team (of MD & CEO/CFO/CRO) gains the investor confidence that CANF can continue delivering the same strong loan growth and pristine asset quality as it has been exhibiting under the leadership of the outgoing CEO. We reiterate our Buy rating.


    Outlook


    The next leg of the re-rating in valuation multiple will be contingent on the appointment of the new management team and its ability to inspire investor confidence in loan growth and asset quality. We reiterate our Buy rating with a TP of INR610 (premised on 1.9x FY24E BVPS).


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Can Fin Homes - 191022 - moti

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Can Fin Homes #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: Oct 19, 2022 03:29 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.