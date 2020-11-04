172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-can-fin-homes-target-of-rs-550-yes-securities-6065361.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 04, 2020 02:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Can Fin Homes; target of Rs 550: YES Securities

YES Securities is bullish on Can Fin Homes has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 550 in its research report dated October 29, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

YES Securities' research report on Can Fin Homes


Can Fin’s Q2 FY21 result was exceptionally strong on the back of sharp NIM improvement and modest provisions (backed by management assessment of potential stress and extant healthy provisioning buffer). We concur with management that NPL increase and restructuring quantum would not be significant considering encouraging collection trends (93% in Sept and 96-97% in Oct) and customer profile of the book. Credit cost from H2 FY21 is expected to large normalize (15-20 bps annualized).


Outlook


On a cross-cycle basis, we believe Can Fin is 1.8-2%/18-20% RoA/RoE franchise. Valuation (currently at 2.1x FY22 P/ABV) can re-rate further on loan growth pick-up and execution of the planned capital raise. Retain BUY with 12m PT of Rs550.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 4, 2020 02:01 pm

tags #Buy #Can Fin Homes #Recommendations #Yes Securities

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.