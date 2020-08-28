172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-can-fin-homes-target-of-rs-475-yes-securities-5767801.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2020 04:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Can Fin Homes; target of Rs 475: YES Securities

YES Securities is bullish on Can Fin Homes has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 475 in its research report dated August 28, 2020.

YES Securities' research report on Can Fin Homes


Significant NIM expansion and lower opex drove a small beat over our higher-than-street PPOP estimate. Precautionary covid-related provisions of Rs360mn (total at 35 bps of loan assets) suppressed PAT growth to 15% yoy. Accentuated fall in borrowing cost, driven by quicker re-pricing of bank loans (most linked to 1m/3m MCLR) and cheaper funds from NHB, caused a NIM increase of 20bps in Q1 FY21. About 14% of customers (majority from regular pool) have not paid any installment in the six-month moratorium. Only 5-6% customers have witnessed salary cut or a job loss. CANF has substantially collected overdues as of March 1. Management does not expect any significant spike in NPL ratios and estimates a steady credit cost for FY21 (30-35 bps). Company plans to raise equity capital up to Rs10bn. CANF is the safest bet in HFC space given strongest balance sheet. Robust liquidity position and strong distribution in Tier 2-4 markets underpin stronger growth prospects.



Outlook


Retain BUY. Raise FY21/22 EPS & ABV estimates by 2-5%. Stock trades at 1.8x FY22 P/ABV for an avg. RoA/RoE delivery of 1.9%/17% over FY21-22 without equity raise.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 28, 2020 04:21 pm

tags #Buy #Can Fin Homes #Recommendations #Yes Securities

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.