Buy Can Fin Homes; target of Rs 447: CD Equisearch

CD Equisearch's research report on Can Fin Homes

Growth in loan book and asset quality of housing finance companies will come under pressure following the economic impact of COVID-19 as salaried and self employed individuals face the prospect of job losses, salary cuts and loss in income according to ratings agency ICRA. It expects slowdown in home loans extended by HFC’s in the first half of FY21 adding that, recovery in the second half of FY21 will depend on the overall economic scenario. It estimates credit growth in FY21 to be 9-12%, in comparison to 16% annual growth over last 3 years due to COVID-19.

Outlook

Weighing odds, we assign ‘buy’ rating on the stock with target price of Rs 447 (previous target Rs 478) based on 2.0x FY22e BV for a period of 9-12 months.







