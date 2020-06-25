Buy Can Fin Homes; target of Rs 430: Geojit

Geojit recommended is bullish on Can Fin Homes recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 430 in its research report dated Jun 23, 2020.
Geojit's research report on Can Fin Homes
Can Fin Homes Ltd is the housing finance arm of Canara bank. The company has dominance in south India with focus on Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. It provides housing loans, composite loans, non-housing loans, mortgage loans, site loans, loans for commercial properties, as well as fixed and cumulative deposits.
Outlook
We value the stock at 2.1x on FY22E Adj BVPS of Rs.205.2 with a target price of Rs.430 and recommend Buy rating.
