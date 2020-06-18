App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2020 06:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Can Fin Homes; target of Rs 415: YES Securities

YES Securities is bullish on Can Fin Homes has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 415 in its research report dated June 18, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

YES Securities' research report on Can Fin Homes


Can Fin delivered a robust PPOP performance (up 6% qoq and 37% yoy) in Q4 FY20, led by material NIM expansion (at 3.52%, +12 bps qoq and +20 bps yoy), which in turn was driven by resilient portfolio yield and decline in the cost of funds. An overall Covid related provisions of Rs365mn constricted a significant jump in earnings. Management is not expecting significant growth in current fiscal with recovery in loan demand seen only from Q4 FY21. On NIMs, company is more sanguine on the outlook with expectations of persistent decline in funding cost in ensuing quarters and a calibrated decline in portfolio yield due to annual reset. About 30% of customers have taken moratorium. Here the customer mix is slightly skewed towards SENP segment. Management is confident about salaried customers who have taken moratorium to start paying from September. NPL flows are more expected from SENP segment, particularly from delinquent pool.



Outlook


Upgrade rating to BUY from ADD. Can Fin remains the safest bet in HFC space due to its strong balance sheet construct (least risky among all HFCs), robust liquidity position (see lenders offering funding at even finer rates) and thus better growth prospects when demand recovers (also supported by lower base and strong distribution in Tier 2-4 markets). The traction in NIM could continue and will offset the likely spike in credit cost cushioning return ratios. Estimate avg. RoA/RoE at 1.8%/16.5% without considering equity raise. Stock trades at 1.6x P/ABV and 10x P/E on FY22 basis.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

Read More
First Published on Jun 18, 2020 06:30 pm

tags #Buy #Can Fin Homes #Recommendations #Yes Securities

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic makes it the right time to be in the e-learning business

Coronavirus pandemic makes it the right time to be in the e-learning business

Bank of England adds 100 billion pounds to stimulus war-chest but slows bond-buying

Bank of England adds 100 billion pounds to stimulus war-chest but slows bond-buying

Cuban dons full-body cardboard shield against coronavirus

Cuban dons full-body cardboard shield against coronavirus

most popular

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Exclusive | Chinese hackers may target Indian companies amid border standoff, says intelligence firm

Exclusive | Chinese hackers may target Indian companies amid border standoff, says intelligence firm

Coronavirus impact | Colleges, universities can now offer 40% of their course online

Coronavirus impact | Colleges, universities can now offer 40% of their course online

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.