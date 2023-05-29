Buy CAMS; target of Rs 2600: Motilal Oswal

buy

Motilal Oswal's research report on CAMS

CAMS is the leader (~69% share) in India’s mutual fund registrar and transfer agent (RTA) industry. About 90% of its revenue comes from the MF business, while the rest 10% comes from non-MF businesses, such as AIF/PMS RTA, Insurance Repository, CAMSpay, Account Aggregator and CRA for NPS. The macro environment is turning favorable for all non-MF businesses, which should translate into strong business momentum going ahead. AIF/PMS RTA: With increasing launches in AIF/PMS schemes, growth in subscribers and distributors, and the ballooning size of existing schemes, we see strong traction in the adoption of RTA services by AIF/PMS funds, wherein CAMS has a strong positioning.



Outlook

With all the macro factors turning favorable, we expect the share of non-MF businesses to increase from 10% to 15% in the next 3-5 years. Currently we have a BUY rating on the stock with a TP of INR2,600 (at 32x FY25E EPS).

