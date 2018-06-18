Buy Cadila Healthcare, target Rs 489: Siddharth Sedani

Siddharth Sedani

Cadila Healthcare expects 40-50 launches annually and is focusing on vaccines and biologics – which could be future growth drivers. It has strong ANDA pipeline in the US, with 144 filings awaiting approval of which 60+ are Para IV.

The company will launch high-margin key products such as gAsacol HD and gToprol in FY19. The firm has recently announced it is considering fund raising proposals of up to Rs 10,000 crore via QIP and up to Rs 5,000 crore via FCCBs. We expect 11% and 17% CAGRs over FY18-20 in revenue and earnings respectively, our target price is based on 21x FY20e EPS.

The author is Head & Vice President - Equity Advisory, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.