Buy Cadila Healthcare, target Rs 489: Siddharth Sedani

Cadila Healthcare expects 40-50 launches annually and is focusing on vaccines and biologics – which could be future growth drivers. It has strong ANDA pipeline in the US, with 144 filings awaiting approval of which 60+ are Para IV.
The company will launch high-margin key products such as gAsacol HD and gToprol in FY19. The firm has recently announced it is considering fund raising proposals of up to Rs 10,000 crore via QIP and up to Rs 5,000 crore via FCCBs. We expect 11% and 17% CAGRs over FY18-20 in revenue and earnings respectively, our target price is based on 21x FY20e EPS.