MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Last few days to experience PRO@ just Rs49/- for 1 month. Multiple payment options available. Be a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Cadila Healthcare; target of Rs 740: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Cadila Healthcare recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 740 in its research report dated May 28, 2021.

Broker Research
May 31, 2021 / 12:35 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on Cadila Healthcare


CDH delivered in line 4QFY21 earnings. Healthy traction in the Domestic Formulation (DF) and Consumer Wellness has offset the impact of weak US sales and improved EBITDA margin. It is well-placed to benefit from preventive as well as treatment drugs for COVID-19, in addition to improving performance in its core DF portfolio. The innovative pipeline is also progressing well in clinical studies.



Outlook


We maintain our FY22E/FY23E EPS estimate. We continue to value CDH at 25x 12-month forward earnings to arrive at our TP of INR740. We remain positive on CDH on account of: a) superior execution in the DF segment, b) favorable demand for COVID-19 products, c) innovative as well as a Complex Generic pipeline (including injectables and transdermals), and c) reducing financial leverage. The vaccine-related upside is the potential trigger in the near term and is yet to be captured in earnings. Maintain Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Cadila Healthcare #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
first published: May 31, 2021 12:35 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.