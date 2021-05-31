MARKET NEWS

Buy Cadila Healthcare: target of Rs 720: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Cadila Healthcare has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 720 in its research report dated May 27, 2021.

May 31, 2021 / 01:39 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Cadila Healthcare


Cadila Healthcare’s (Cadila) Q4FY2021 numbers were healthy and earnings beat estimates, due to a tax credit and an adjustment for a one-time impairment expenses. Cadila is in a sweet spot, wherein both its geographies, India and the US have an improved growth outlook. Efforts to build a portfolio of Covid drugs including Vaccines augurs well from a growth perspective.



Outlook


We retain our Buy recommendation on the stock with unchanged PT of Rs. 720


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Cadila Healthcare #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: May 31, 2021 01:39 pm

