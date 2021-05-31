Buy Cadila Healthcare: target of Rs 720: Sharekhan
Sharekhan is bullish on Cadila Healthcare has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 720 in its research report dated May 27, 2021.
May 31, 2021 / 01:39 PM IST
Sharekhan's research report on Cadila Healthcare
Cadila Healthcare’s (Cadila) Q4FY2021 numbers were healthy and earnings beat estimates, due to a tax credit and an adjustment for a one-time impairment expenses. Cadila is in a sweet spot, wherein both its geographies, India and the US have an improved growth outlook. Efforts to build a portfolio of Covid drugs including Vaccines augurs well from a growth perspective.
We retain our Buy recommendation on the stock with unchanged PT of Rs. 720
