Buy Cadila Healthcare: target of Rs 720: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Cadila Healthcare

Cadila Healthcare’s (Cadila) Q4FY2021 numbers were healthy and earnings beat estimates, due to a tax credit and an adjustment for a one-time impairment expenses. Cadila is in a sweet spot, wherein both its geographies, India and the US have an improved growth outlook. Efforts to build a portfolio of Covid drugs including Vaccines augurs well from a growth perspective.

Outlook

We retain our Buy recommendation on the stock with unchanged PT of Rs. 720

