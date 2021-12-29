MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Cadila Healthcare: target of Rs 720: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Cadila Healthcare has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 720 in its research report dated December 28, 2021.

December 29, 2021 / 10:34 AM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Cadila Healthcare


Cadila Healthcare Limited’s (Cadila) domestic business is on a strong footing to stage double-digit growth going ahead driven by strong show across domestic formulations and consumer wellness segments. Cadila’s COVID portfolio comprising vaccines and drugs is also expected to add to the growth of the domestic business, in the light of emerging new variant of concern – Omicron. Though US business is currently impacted by higher competitive pressures, growth prospects over the medium to long term stay bright backed by strong new product pipeline comprising products in the limited competition space.



Outlook


We reiterate Buy recommendation on the stock with an unchanged PT of Rs. 720. Over the past five months stock price has corrected by ~28% and this provides a good opportunity for investors.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #Cadila Healthcare #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Dec 29, 2021 10:34 am

