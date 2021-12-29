Buy Cadila Healthcare: target of Rs 720: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Cadila Healthcare

Cadila Healthcare Limited’s (Cadila) domestic business is on a strong footing to stage double-digit growth going ahead driven by strong show across domestic formulations and consumer wellness segments. Cadila’s COVID portfolio comprising vaccines and drugs is also expected to add to the growth of the domestic business, in the light of emerging new variant of concern – Omicron. Though US business is currently impacted by higher competitive pressures, growth prospects over the medium to long term stay bright backed by strong new product pipeline comprising products in the limited competition space.



Outlook

We reiterate Buy recommendation on the stock with an unchanged PT of Rs. 720. Over the past five months stock price has corrected by ~28% and this provides a good opportunity for investors.

