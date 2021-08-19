Buy Cadila Healthcare; target of Rs 670: Motilal Oswal

500bps growth outperformance over FY21-24E as compared to 250bps earlier). We roll over valuations to Sepemtember-23E and increase target multiples for most of the companies in our coverage universe. We remain broadly constructive across the sector and ahead of consensus on growth/EPS; our preferred picks are Infosys, HCLT, Mphasis and Zensar."" title="HDFC Securities research report's outlook and valuations: "The YTD EPS upgrades (consensus) have been led by mid-tiers such as Tata Elxis, Mindtree, Mastek, and Persistent Systems, ranging from 20-40 percent and, within tier 1, by Wipro (~15%). We expect the sector (coverage universe) to post 13 percent and 14.5 percent USD revenue/APAT CAGR over FY21-24E compared to 6.5/7.5 percent over the past five years. The mid-tier valuation premium relative to tier 1s may sustain, based on its relative outperformance (>500bps growth outperformance over FY21-24E as compared to 250bps earlier). We roll over valuations to Sepemtember-23E and increase target multiples for most of the companies in our coverage universe. We remain broadly constructive across the sector and ahead of consensus on growth/EPS; our preferred picks are Infosys, HCLT, Mphasis and Zensar."" width="100%" height="auto" > 500bps growth outperformance over FY21-24E as compared to 250bps earlier). We roll over valuations to Sepemtember-23E and increase target multiples for most of the companies in our coverage universe. We remain broadly constructive across the sector and ahead of consensus on growth/EPS; our preferred picks are Infosys, HCLT, Mphasis and Zensar."" title="HDFC Securities research report's outlook and valuations: "The YTD EPS upgrades (consensus) have been led by mid-tiers such as Tata Elxis, Mindtree, Mastek, and Persistent Systems, ranging from 20-40 percent and, within tier 1, by Wipro (~15%). We expect the sector (coverage universe) to post 13 percent and 14.5 percent USD revenue/APAT CAGR over FY21-24E compared to 6.5/7.5 percent over the past five years. The mid-tier valuation premium relative to tier 1s may sustain, based on its relative outperformance (>500bps growth outperformance over FY21-24E as compared to 250bps earlier). We roll over valuations to Sepemtember-23E and increase target multiples for most of the companies in our coverage universe. We remain broadly constructive across the sector and ahead of consensus on growth/EPS; our preferred picks are Infosys, HCLT, Mphasis and Zensar."" width="100%" height="auto" > HDFC Securities research report's outlook and valuations: "The YTD EPS upgrades (consensus) have been led by mid-tiers such as Tata Elxis, Mindtree, Mastek, and Persistent Systems, ranging from 20-40 percent and, within tier 1, by Wipro (~15%). We expect the sector (coverage universe) to post 13 percent and 14.5 percent USD revenue/APAT CAGR over FY21-24E compared to 6.5/7.5 percent over the past five years. The mid-tier valuation premium relative to tier 1s may sustain, based on its relative outperformance (>500bps growth outperformance over FY21-24E as compared to 250bps earlier). We roll over valuations to Sepemtember-23E and increase target multiples for most of the companies in our coverage universe. We remain broadly constructive across the sector and ahead of consensus on growth/EPS; our preferred picks are Infosys, HCLT, Mphasis and Zensar."

Motilal Oswal's research report on Cadila Healthcare

CDH’s 1QFY22 performance was in line with our expectations, led by strong growth in Domestic Formulations (DF), owing to its COVID-related product portfolio, but was offset to some extent by higher than expected price erosion in the US. Its in-licensing and niche product portfolio for the US are shaping up well, with benefits expected to accrue from FY23. We reduce our FY22E/FY23E EPS estimate by 5%/6% to reflect: a) higher price erosion in the US, b) expected competition in Mesalamine products, and c) margin expansion aided by cost optimization. We value CDH at 25x its 12-month forward earnings to arrive at our TP of INR670. We remain positive on CDH on account of: a) robust launch momentum in the US and DF, b) build-up of the complex product pipeline of own/in-licensed products, and c) completion of remediation at Moraiya. We maintain our Buy rating. The vaccine opportunity in India is not built into our estimates and can provide a further upside, post approval. We continue to value CDH at 25x its 12-month forward earnings to arrive at our TP of INR670. -

Outlook

We expect 12% earnings CAGR on the back of 16% sales CAGR in DF (considering the muted growth in FY21) and steady US sales (despite increased competition), aided by an 110bp margin expansion from new initiatives in manufacturing, and reduced financial leverage. The vaccine opportunity in India is not built into our estimates and can provide a further upside, post approval. We maintain our Buy rating.

