Buy Cadila Healthcare; target of Rs 655: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Cadila Healthcare has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 655 in its research report dated January 22, 2021.

January 25, 2021 / 05:01 PM IST
 
 
Emkay Global Financial's report on Cadila Healthcare


Our bullish view is based on 1) consistent double-digit revenue growth in the core business, coupled with 200bps EBITDA margin expansion during FY20-23E; 2) upside from Saroglitazar in PBC and NASH; and 3) potential success of Covid-19 vaccine, ZyCoV-D. In our view, the current share price ascribes NIL success probability to innovation efforts due to the lack of precedents for in-house new chemical entity (NCE) and vaccine development, and also in view of Sun Pharma’s initial challenges in specialty. In our SOTP, the core business contributes 80% (Rs520/share, valued by us at 20x forward P/E), PBC/NASH add 14% (Rs90, NPV) and ZyCov-D accounts for the remaining 7% (Rs45, NPV). Our bull case scenario yields a fair value of Rs835/share, assuming higher market share in PBC and NASH, favorable gRevlimid settlement and Covid-19 vaccine becoming an annual shot. Key downside risks are: 1) Higher-than-expected competition in Mesalamine franchise; 2) Adverse regulatory outcome on plants; 3) Failure to get FDA approval for Saroglitazar.


Outlook


We upgrade Cadila to Buy from Hold and raise the TP to Rs655 from Rs 430.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Cadila Healthcare #Emkay Global Financial #Recommendations
first published: Jan 25, 2021 05:01 pm

